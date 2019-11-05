International Development News
Development News Edition

NGT suggests allowance for labourers affected by construction ban in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:43 IST
NGT suggests allowance for labourers affected by construction ban in Delhi
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday recommended to the Centre that a stipend or compensation be given to daily-wage labourers who have become unemployed as a result of the ban on construction activities to bring down the severe pollution levels in Delhi. "Huge welfare funds are lying unused under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act. Can there be some stipend when construction is stopped?" a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The green panel said daily-wage workers who depend on construction sites to make a living are the worst sufferers of the ban on construction activities as they have been rendered jobless. "We have been informed that construction activity has been banned. Once construction is stopped, people involved in manual labour suffer the most. They become unemployed," the bench said.

The NGT was deliberating on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The tribunal said deterioration in air quality has not been caused in a single day but is the result of continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in law enforcement.

It said every citizen has a fundamental right to a clean environment under the Constitution. During the hearing, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, a senior official from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the member-secretary of Central Pollution Control Board and the chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee were present in pursuance of an NGT order.

The chief secretary told the bench that authorities are taking strict action against those burning waste. Anybody who witnesses an incident of burning can report it directly through 'Sameer' app and action will be taken against the violators, he said. In 2017, the tribunal had said that labourers working at construction sites should be paid their daily wages for the period the construction ban is enforced.

The then LG had lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in the city in view of the loss of income to daily-wage labourers. The tribunal had, however, said, "Under Industrial Disputes Act and labour laws you have wide powers. Why can't you order builders to pay money to labourers in spite of the stoppage of work?

"The work at construction sites has not been halted due to these people (laborers). It has been stopped because builders have caused air pollution. They must be asked to pay wages as part of corporate social responsibility," the NGT had said in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IISF 2019: Dr. Vardhan emphasizes bringing science and technology to doorsteps

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that a platform like India International Science Festival IISF is an opportunity to bridge the gap and bringing science and ...

Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned safe zone in northeast Syria despite Turkeys agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deal...

UPDATE 5-China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. The deal, which may be signed this month by Trump a...

UPDATE 1-Israel's top court upholds deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a government decision not to renew the work visa of a Human Rights Watch official and he will have to leave the country within 20 days or face deportation, his lawyer said.The unanimous three-judge de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019