International Development News
Development News Edition

Identify lawyers indulging in hooliganism, protests bringing bad name to institution: BCI Chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:53 IST
Identify lawyers indulging in hooliganism, protests bringing bad name to institution: BCI Chairman

After a series of tense events following clashes between lawyers and the police at Tis Hazari Courts here, the Bar Council of India has asked various bar bodies to identify lawyers "indulging in hooliganism" and requested advocates to end their protests, which are "bringing bad name to the institution". BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a letter that sparing such "rowdy elements" is tarnishing the image of the institution and it is the inaction and tolerance of bar bodies that encourage these advocates, which would ultimately result in "contempt proceedings by the high courts or Supreme Court".

"The incidents of beating policemen on bike by some of Saket lawyers, assault of an auto driver, manhandling general public are most unfortunate and Bar Council of India is not going to tolerate it. These are acts of grave misconduct," the letter said. The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured at Tis Hazari complex.

Lawyers at the six district courts in the national capital - Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Patiala House -- boycotted work throughout Monday. Mishra further said: "The way some lawyers are acting even after such a nice step of Delhi High Court, yesterday's (November 4) behaviour of few lawyers has disturbed us... Abstaining from Court or resort to violence will not help us, rather by doing this we are losing the sympathy of courts, Inquiring judge, CBI, IB and Vigilance. Even general public's opinion is going adverse to us. Result may be dangerous. "Hooliganism and violence has no place in the Bar. The leaders will have to stop it immediately. It's my earnest and humble request. Kindly identify those Advocates (if they are Advocates in real sense) and send their names and other details by tomorrow to the BCI office."

The Delhi high court Sunday took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of media reports of the clash between lawyers and policemen at Tis Hazari court complex and said that Justice (retd) S P Garg, a former judge of the court, would hold a judicial inquiry into the matter. It directed the Delhi police commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

The letter also appealed to the "big leaders of Bar Associations of Delhi", to recall the resolution passed on Monday, and to resume work from today itself and has warned that the BCI would withdraw its support from the entire episode. "If the peace and harmony is not restored and resolution (to abstain from work) is not recalled, then we will have no option but to withdraw from this episode. We will neither participate in enquiry nor we will be in a position to defend anyone inside or outside Court," the apex bar body said.

"We are tarnishing the image of the institution by sparing such rowdy elements. Our inaction and tolerance encourages them and ultimately results in Contempt Proceedings by the High Courts or Supreme Court," the BCI said. It called as meaningless and without any legal basis, the resolution put out by Bar associations on Monday, which said that they would go on an indefinite strike until the police personnel are arrested.

"The resolution of Coordination Committee (that police officials or personnel should be arrested first) is now meaningless and has no legal basis. We are to think this important aspect from legal point of view, so that we may not be laughing stock before the Society," the letter said. Anticipating a plea by policemen for review of the high court order, the BCI said: "For the first time in the history of Judiciary, the high court sat on a holiday and "passed an unprecedented order in favour of Advocates" which the lawyers should not forget this obligation of the court and should not anything which could result in "recall of such order".

"As responsible leaders of the Bar, you can't overlook these materials. The opponents will produce these things before the Committee, the CBI, the Vigilance, the IB and the High Court. IB has now been deputed in this matter, they might be closely watching and collecting materials to find out," the BCI said. The BCI said that it is the responsibility of Delhi Bar leaders to ensure that, "as a final result of Judicial enquiry, the guilty police officials are taken to task, sent to jail, and ultimately convicted and removed from service".

It also said that the Bar leaders must ensure that in course of enquiry, nothing adverse should come, which could put any lawyer in trouble. "No lawyer should be put to trial in any criminal case. Our experience is that, in such situation, the leaders start keeping distance from the advocates in trouble. Leaders are only concerned with their interests and votes. That's all. No one comes to rescue of lawyer if a criminal case starts against him," BCI said.

The BCI also asked the bar bodies to convene a meeting at 2 pm and to place its letter before the members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. The deal, which may be signed this month by Trump a...

Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned safe zone in northeast Syria despite Turkeys agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deal...

UPDATE 1-Israel's top court upholds deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a government decision not to renew the work visa of a Human Rights Watch official and he will have to leave the country within 20 days or face deportation, his lawyer said.The unanimous three-judge de...

UPDATE 4-Horse racing-Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.The Danny OBrien-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019