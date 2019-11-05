Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spain's Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuters he had received verbal notification from Belgian and Scottish authorities regarding warrants for Lluis Puig, Toni Comin, and Clara Ponsati, who are currently living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and Scotland.

Prosecutors are calling for Comin and Ponsati to face charges ranging from sedition to misuse of public funds, similar to the nine independence leaders sentenced in October to up to 13 years in prison. Puig faces charges of disobedience and misuse of public funds, but not sedition, according to prosecutors.

