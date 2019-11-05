International Development News
Development News Edition

Several incidents of lawyers-police clashes during the years

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:22 IST
Several incidents of lawyers-police clashes during the years

Lawyers and police personnel have had several violent encounters across the country during the years. The November 2 violence involving the men in 'khaki' and those donning black robes at Tis Hazari Court complex reminded of widespread clashes between police and lawyers in the Allahabad district court premises in March 2015, following the death of a lawyer by a stray police bullet.

Several lawyers and policemen were injured and a number of vehicles were reduced to ashes in the incident. The violence erupted after an undertrial, while being produced in court, attempted to escape, forcing a policeman to open fire and the bullet hit a lawyer who later died. As the news spread, the advocates started pelting stones. Before this, another clash was witnessed between a section of lawyers and police in February 2009, when policemen tried to arrest some advocates who had allegedly attacked the then Janata Party chief Subramanian Swamy, now a BJP MP, with eggs while he was arguing a case inside the court hall of Madras High Court on February 17, 2009.

The Tis Hazari complex was also witness to the unprecedented incident where former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who was the then Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, had in January 1988 ordered lathi charge on advocates protesting against the arrest of a lawyer for alleged theft. Besides, in January this year, over a dozen persons, including policemen, were injured when a group of lawyers clashed with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The incident took place on Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway after a group of advocates blocked traffic near a police station, demanding lodging of an FIR against policemen, who allegedly misbehaved with their colleague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese pilot in soup after allowing passenger into cockpit during flight

The captain of a Chinese airliner who allegedly allowed a young woman passenger into the cockpit during a flight has been suspended for life after her photo went viral, according to state media reports. A photo of the woman sitting in the c...

Single? I'm self-partnered, says British actor Emma Watson

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Actor Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as self-partnered as she faces down societal pressure to marry and have a family, she said in an interv...

UPDATE 1-Jury selection begins in longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial

The criminal trial of President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone began on Tuesday with the start of jury selection as he faces charges arising from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation that documented Russian inter...

India Tourism targets internal experiences at UK travel meet

India Tourism unveiled its Find the Incredible You campaign at one of the worlds largest travel exhibitions in London to target internal as well as external experiences as the focus for travellers to India. The India Pavilion at the World T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019