International Development News
Development News Edition

HC seeks report on claim of uncovered borewell in Chennai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:49 IST
HC seeks report on claim of uncovered borewell in Chennai

Amid the focus on closure of all open borewells in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of the tragic death of a two-year-old boy, a woman has approached the Madras High Court complaining that two borewells dug in her apartment complex here have not been sealed properly. Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the petition seeking a direction to authorities to ensure proper closure of the borewells came up for hearing, directed the city Corporation Commissioner to make a field visit and submit a report to the court by November 15.

Sujit Wilson, who fell into a disused borewell at Manapparai near Tiruchirappalli on October 25, was pulled out dead by rescuers after a futile 80-hour struggle to save him. As the incident brought focus on steps to put an end to recurrence of such tragedies, the Tamil Nadu government has instructed all district collectors to ensure all unused borewells were closed or be converted into rain water harvesting structures.

Petitioner G Jayasri, residing in the apartment complex having eight flats in Sembium area, said despite her family's objection citing space constraints and safety aspects, other residents went ahead with their plan and sank two borewells. The borewells dug near the entrance of the apartment did not yield water and no steps were taken to properly close them, she alleged adding some plywood and stones had been used to cover them.

She apprehended danger to her three-year-old child because of the borewells. Since the petitioner had raised objections, her neighbours lodged a police complaint against her and her husband, stating that they were preventing them from digging the borewells, she submitted.

The petitioner said she had also given a complaint to the authorities concerned for filling up the borewells with sand and seal the mouth with concrete slabs but it was all in vain. Hence, she sought a direction from the court to the authorities to take action for sealing the two borewells.PTI CORR NVG VS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

In last days, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain

Beirut, Nov 5 AP In his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of co...

UPDATE 3-Mylan shares slide after warning of hit to revenue

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday reevaluation of its portfolio of medicines will continue next year and cautioned of a hit to revenue, and its shares nearly 6. Mylan, which posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit with the...

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019