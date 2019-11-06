International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea against advertising IQ scores, photos of mentally disabled women: HC seeks AAP govt reply

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:18 IST
Plea against advertising IQ scores, photos of mentally disabled women: HC seeks AAP govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL challenging its decision to disclose photographs and IQ scores of 59 mentally disabled women lodged in Asha Kiran homes in the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also questioned the purpose behind display of Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores of the women in the advertisement published in the newspapers.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that purpose behind the advertisement was to reunite the women with their families. To this the court asked,"How can they (families) identify the women on the basis of IQ scores? We can understand displaying photographs, but why IQ scores?"

The bench issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government directing them to file their replies to the plea by NGO Prahari Sahyog Association which has contended that releasing the photographs and IQ scores of the women amounts to "discrimination". The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, has also contended that the advertisement violates provisions of the Right of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act and the United Nations Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) which prohibit release of identity of such individuals.

Bansal argued before the court that the government decision violates the Right to privacy and dignity of the 59 women. He informed the court that one of the women has been admitted in the Asha Kiran home since 1971.

The NGO, which claims to fight for the upliftment of fundamental and civil rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), has sought directions to the central government to frame guidelines to trace families of the women living in Asha Kiran homes and to protect the privacy of such individuals. It has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to compensate the 59 women whose identities were revealed as a result of the advertisement.

Apart from that, the petition has urged the court to direct Delhi government to take action against the officials who issued the advertisement in violation of the RPWD Act. It has also sought formulation and implementation of a social security scheme as provided under the RPWD Act for persons with disabilities institutionalized in places like Asha Kiran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

U.N. nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.We ...

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

A Downing Street spokesperson saidThe Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon.The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resumi...

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran, Nov 6 AP A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck southern Iran. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says the 5.5 magnitude quake struck at 1110 a.m. on Wednesday in Iran, some 125 kilometers or about 77 miles west of the p...

Lawyers strike continues for 3rd day, gates of Patiala, Saket district courts closed to litigants

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019