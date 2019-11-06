International Development News
Development News Edition

Sweden charges man with spying on Ahwazi community for Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:56 IST
Sweden charges man with spying on Ahwazi community for Iran

Sweden's state prosecutors have charged an Iraqi Swede with spying on the Ahwazi community in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe and passing the information to Iranian authorities. The Ahwazi are an Arab minority mostly living in the Iranian province of Khuzestan and face persecution and discrimination from authorities there, according to Amnesty International. The prosecution authority said on Wednesday that the 46-year-old man was charged with collecting personal information about members of the Ahwazi community under the pretense of working for an online publication.

Some of the information was passed to members of the Iranian security services, the prosecutor said in a statement. The man denies the charges. The man's activities included filming conference delegates and demonstrators at Ahwazi events in Sweden and around Europe, photographing number plates and obtaining internet log-in details of members of the community during a four-year period from 2015 to 2019, the prosecutors said.

Figures for the size of the Ahwazi community in Sweden were not available. Unrest in the province of Khuzestan goes back at least 100 years when the local leader rebelled against the rule of Reza Shah Pahlavi and has flared up numerous times since.

In 2018, the Ahwaz National Resistance, an Iranian ethnic Arab movement that seeks a separate state in oil-rich Khuzestan province, claimed responsibility for an attack on a parade in the regional capital of Ahvaz that killed 25 people. That led Iran to arrest hundreds of Ahwazi Arabs.

In January this year, the European Union froze the assets of an Iranian intelligence unit after the Netherlands accused Iran of two killings on its soil and joined France and Denmark in alleging Tehran plotted other attacks in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India can be educational hub for Asia, Africa: Ex-RBI governor

The country can become an educational hub for Asia and Africa if it builds world-class universities, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram G Rajan has said. He said what the country needs is to create an environment where an educat...

Solar developer can set up higher generation capacity than contracted: MNRE

The renewable energy ministry on Wednesday clarified that solar energy developers can install additional direct current DC capacity which can be higher than the contracted alternate current AC capacity. Developers convert DC into AC for sup...

CAHF and Seso Global partner to develop blockchain-based property register

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa CAHF HousingFinanceAfrica.org, research consultancy 71point4 and Seso Global have partnered to develop South Africas first blockchain-based property register. The pilot study area consists...

Delhi: Man who confessed to murdering wife arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he confessed that he murdered his wife by strangulating her, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Sumit Mongia, a resident of Malviya Nagar informed the police staff at Malviya Nagar polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019