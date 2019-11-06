International Development News
Development News Edition

Hacked Moroccan lawyer urges action against cyber spies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Casablanca
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:57 IST
Hacked Moroccan lawyer urges action against cyber spies
Image Credit: ANI

A Moroccan human rights lawyer, who fled into exile after his phone was hacked, called for urgent international action to protect activists from the growing threat of cyber spies.

Abdessadak El Bouchtaoui said he believed the Moroccan government targeted him for defending protesters from the Hirak movement, whose demands for an end to injustice and corruption in 2016 and 2017 echoed those of the "Arab Spring". "I'm not the first, last, or only victim," El Bouchtaoui told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from France, where he sought asylum in 2018 after a Moroccan court sentenced him to 20 months in jail for inciting unrest and insulting authorities.

"I ask that international organisations make efforts to find solutions and protect human rights defenders because social media and the internet play a very important role in our ability to communicate, publish reports, and share information." Morocco's communications ministry and foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

El Bouchtaoui's call for tougher regulation of spyware comes after Facebook Inc's WhatsApp sued NSO Group last week, alleging the Israeli cyber firm sold a tool that hacked the phones of 1,400 diplomats and dissidents in 20 countries this year. The case threw a spotlight on a growing debate about cyber weapons that are meant to fight terrorism often being turned on journalists, academics and lawyers, which campaigners say violates their privacy and international human rights law.

Human rights group Amnesty International said last month that El Bouchtaoui and another activist, Maati Monjib, were hacked with the same NSO Group malware, known as Pegasus, which has been linked to political surveillance across the globe. NSO Group said in emailed comments that its products are sold to governments for the sole purposes of fighting crime and terrorism, and that it investigates all alleged cases of misuse.

El Bouchtaoui was among some 300 lawyers defending the Hirak movement, which was born after fishmonger Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death inside a garbage truck trying to recover fish confiscated by police in the northern Rif region. The lawyer said his suspicions of being monitored began when he started defending Hirak, and his fears grew after a witness he spoke to on the phone about an activist's death was arrested.

"With these applications, the authorities can track us, they can know everything," said El Bouchtaoui. "This is very dangerous for human rights defenders. It's a great obstacle for us and our work."

Amnesty said it suspected the hackers - who sent virus-laden texts which, when clicked, downloaded malware allowing phones to be monitored - worked for the Moroccan government, although conclusive technical evidence was not found. El Bouchtaoui said he still fears for his life in France and lives under constant police surveillance for his protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Switzerland on cooperation in environment

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding MoU between India and Switzerland on technical cooperation in climate change and environment. The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019