Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition party vice president -govt, other sources
Malaysian immigration authorities have detained Mu Sochua, vice president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The detention came ahead of a planned return of exiled CNRP leaders, including Mu Sochua and Sam Rainsy, the party's founder, to Cambodia.
The sources, one of whom is with the Malaysian government, declined to be named. Malaysia's immigration department did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions.
