War crimes judges sentence Congolese warlord Ntaganda to 30 years in prison
The International Criminal Court sentenced former Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda on Thursday to 30 years in prison for atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers.
Ntaganda, 46, was found guilty in July on 18 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for acts committed when he was military operations chief at the Union of Congolese Patriots(UPC) militia in east Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002-2003.
At Thursday's sentencing, Judge Robert Fremr said there were no real mitigating circumstances and issued the 30-year sentence, the longest handed down by the Hague court to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
73 countries binding controls for lead paint as it impacts children: WHO report
Renowned Singers Express Love for Childhood in CRY’s Music Anthem
Expedite policy for children suffering from "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: Delhi HC
Child killed in Chile protests as toll rises to 18: minister
Greece: Migrant child killed in boat collision