International Development News
Development News Edition

Poorly lit areas make people more vulnerable to crimes: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:24 IST
Poorly lit areas make people more vulnerable to crimes: HC

Observing that "dark spots" or poorly lit areas make people more vulnerable to crimes, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and power distribution company TPDDL to identify such areas and ensure they are well-lit. With regard to the other areas in the national capital, a bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani issued notice to Energy Efficient Systems Ltd (EESL) after BSES said the company has worked in the field of conservation of power as well as ensuring lighting of streets.

EESL, a joint venture of various state-owned power generation companies, including National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), was asked by the court to depute someone to appear before it on November 29, the next date of hearing. The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by the court in 2012 after the horrific December 16, 2012 gang rape of a young woman in a moving bus. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The court, during the hearing, said crimes of snatching and assault were on the rise and "dark spots make the victims more vulnerable". Addressing representatives of Delhi Police, it said for the sake of the national capital's "prestige", steps need to be taken to ensure that such crimes do not happen and streets are safe for citizens, especially women and children.

"Mumbai has done it (made streets safer for women). We should be able to do it. It is not that you (Delhi Police) lack resources or manpower," the bench said. Advocate Meera Bhatia, who is amicus curiae in the matter, told the bench that the court had in 2017 directed the setting up of a committee to monitor and ensure women's safety and sought that the panel be asked to submit a report of the work it has done.

The bench, thereafter, asked the committee to submit a report indicating the steps it has taken to ensure women's safety. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that all police stations, except two, in the city have operational CCTV cameras.

The remaining two stations will also get CCTV cameras installed soon, they told the bench. The court has been from time to time issuing directions with regard to increasing the number of police officers in the city, installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as well as vulnerable or crime prone areas, reducing delay in testing of samples in forensic science laboratories (FSL) and ensuring speedy disbursal of compensation to victims of sexual assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to en...

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors funds. Besides, he said an agency has been ap...

UPDATE 1-As public hearings loom, VP Pence aide meets with U.S. House committees

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors bef...

In Helsinki, low-carbon ratings aim to make choosing green easier

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents and visitors looking for the most climate-friendly places to eat, shop or find entertainment in Finlands capital can now get quick advice to compare options.A pilot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019