International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt clears Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation as Tripura HC chief justice

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:56 IST
Govt clears Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation as Tripura HC chief justice

Ending months of standoff, the name of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Bombay High Court is learnt to have been cleared for elevation as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, sources in the government said Thursday. The file has been cleared by the government and is now pending before the president who would sign the warrant of appointment, the sources said.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended him to head the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But following reservations by the government, the collegium modified its recommendation and proposed his name as head of the Tripura HC.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) had moved the top court a few months ago, alleging that the Centre was delaying the appointment of Justice Kureshi. Appointment of Justice Kureshi as chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was recommended by the Collegium on May 10 this year.

The GHCAA plea has claimed that the Centre did not clear the file for appointment of Justice Kureshi and on June 7, came out with a notification appointing Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The association has contended that the reluctance of the Centre to appoint Justice Kureshi as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is against the procedure laid down in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) and amounts to a violation of Articles 14 and 217 of the Constitution.

The modified recommendation to send Justice Kureshi to the Tripura High Court was later uploaded on the apex court's website and it said that the decision was taken in the collegium's meeting on September 5. GHCAA president Yatin Oza had reportedly said Justice Kureshi was being singled out for an order passed by him in 2010, remanding the current Union Home Minister Amit Shah in police custody in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Shah was discharged in the case by a CBI court in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

Bosnias Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governors jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectaria...

Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course

Fresh from the WeWork debacle, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he now aims to be more cautious about the timings of IPOs, a shift that could squeeze the Japanese companys funding and increase its reliance on its lower-growth telecom busines...

Bolivia ruling party slams 'shameful' violence as both sides point blame

Bolivias government slammed shameful violence that led to scores being injured and one killed on Wednesday in protests over a contentious presidential election last month, blaming clashes on the opposition as anger rises on both sides. Gove...

Golf-Lewis, Schwab share first-round lead at Turkish Open

Englands Tom Lewis and Austrias Matthias Schwab shared a one-shot lead after both carded a seven-under-par 65 in the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Thursday. Lewis sank eight birdies, including four in a row from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019