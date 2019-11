Merkel, NATO chief reject Macron's view NATO is dying

French President Emmanuel Macron used "drastic words" when he described NATO as experiencing a "brain death", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, saying that was not her view.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also rejected the characterization during a joint news conference in Berlin.

"NATO remains a cornerstone of our security," Merkel told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)