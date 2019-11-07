International Development News
U.S. House committee says Bolton threatened to sue if subpoenaed

Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee official said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, has threatened to take the committee to court if it subpoenas him to testify in the impeachment investigation.

"We would welcome John Bolton's deposition and he did not appear as he was requested today. His counsel has informed us that unlike three other dedicated public servants who worked for him on the NSC and have complied with lawful subpoenas, Mr. Bolton would take us to court if we subpoenaed him," the official said in an emailed statement.

