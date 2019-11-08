International Development News
EU removes Belize from its tax haven blacklist - statement

European Union finance ministers removed on Friday the Central American country of Belize from the bloc's blacklist of tax havens, according to an EU document.

"Belize has passed the necessary reforms to improve its tax regime for international business companies that was due to be implemented by end-2018," the EU document said, adding that was sufficient for the removal of the country from the EU blacklist. Eight jurisdictions remain on the list. They are: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

