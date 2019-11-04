EU to remove Belize from tax haven blacklist this week
European Union finance ministers are set to remove the Central American country of Belize from the bloc's blacklist of tax havens in a meeting this week, an EU document said.
The decision is to be formally adopted on Friday, the document said. Eight jurisdictions are expected to remain on the list. They are: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Also Read: Chile's Pinera fires interior, finance ministers amid unrest
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- finance ministers
- bloc
- Central American
- EU
- territories
- US
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Fiji
- Oman
ALSO READ
India-US trade negotiations going in full speed: Sitharaman
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah
Many countries have cautioned on rushing into crypto currencies: Sitharaman
Knights’ Fleury blanks former team as Penguins’ streak ends
Heat cite 'conduct,' suspend Waiters for season opener