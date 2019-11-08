International Development News
Development News Edition

"Cornerstones of cruelty": Recalling Berlin Wall, Pompeo warns of authoritarianism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:40 IST
"Cornerstones of cruelty": Recalling Berlin Wall, Pompeo warns of authoritarianism
Image Credit: ANI

When Mike Pompeo was posted to Europe as a U.S. soldier in the late 1980s, he patrolled the border that marked the "Iron Curtain" dividing East and West. As he gazed on the militarized frontier back then, he had no idea that the Berlin Wall was about to fall and East and West Germany would be reunited less than a year after its fall.

Back in Berlin on Friday as U.S. secretary of state, the day before the 30th anniversary of the Wall coming down, Pompeo had no regrets about the demise of Communist East Germany but warned that there was still authoritarianism in the world. "My tour, my time on station here, happened towards the end of the Cold War but my fellow soldiers and I know that we had no idea that it was in fact close to the end," he said in a speech a few meters from where the Berlin Wall once stood.

"We did midnight emergency drills and exercises within sight of a militarized border." On Thursday he visited the farming village of Moedlareuth in an area of Bavaria where he patrolled.

Three decades ago, Moedlareuth was divided in two, with one part in the Capitalist West and the other in the Soviet-led Communist East. "Would the next patrol be our last?" he said. "This was very real and this is hard to imagine for many of the young people in our two countries."

RISING AUTHORITARIANISM

The Berlin Wall, built in 1961 to stop East Germans fleeing to the West, was a heavily guarded concrete barrier that encircled West Berlin.

The Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989, when euphoric East Germans, encouraged by reforms in the Communist world, poured into the West. In the former East, known as the German Democratic Republic, the repressive Ministry of State Security, or Stasi, used torture, intimidation and informants to crush dissent.

"Now I know too that many of you in the audience today, no matter on what side of the Wall you grew up on, won't forget the horrors of the German Democratic Republic," Pompeo said. "In 1961 the Volkspolizei (East German police) first jackhammered the city's pavement and laid the cornerstones of cruelty. Those stones became 27 miles of Wall snaking through the German capital dividing a people." In a speech in which he criticized Russia and China, he cautioned that freedom was never guaranteed in the world.

"Today authoritarianism is just a stone's throw away, it's rising and if we're honest, it never really went away completely," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety grips Ayodhya ahead of SC verdict

A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town on Friday night as the news that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday began to trickle in. Policemen near Hanumangarhi temple a...

Ayodhya verdict: Maintain peace, Maha CM appeals to people

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict should be respected by everyone and appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and peace. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce o...

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019