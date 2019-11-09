International Development News
Development News Edition

SC examined wealth of material before clearing way for temple construction at Ayodhya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:19 IST
SC examined wealth of material before clearing way for temple construction at Ayodhya

The Supreme Court Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque after examining the "wealth of material" which emerged during the course of trial in the Allahabad High Court. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi perused 533 documentary exhibits, including religious texts, travelogues, archaeological excavation reports, photographs of the site prior to demolition of the mosque and details of artifacts found at the disputed site.

Apart from that, the exhibits also included gazetteers and translations of inscriptions on pillars. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, went through the oral evidence of over 88 witnesses, including historians, experts on religious matters and archaeologists.

The apex court also examined the statement of the parties who had filed the four suits seeking ownership of the site and permission to offer prayers there. The first suit was filed on January 16, 1950, by a Hindu devotee -- Gopal Singh Visharad alleging he was being prevented by government officials from entering the inner courtyard to worship.

The second suit was filed on December 5, 1950 by Paramhans Ramchandra Das seeking similar reliefs as Visharad. However, it was withdrawn on September 18 1990. Thereafter, on December 17, 1959, a third suit was filed by the Nirmohi Akhara claiming that its absolute right of managing the affairs of the site and the temple had been impacted by the magistrate's order and sought that the management and charge of the temple and site be handed over to it.

Subsequently, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and nine Muslim residents of Ayodhya filed a suit on December 18, 1961, seeking a declaration that the entire disputed site of the Babri Masjid was a public mosque, the place be handed over to them and and the idols be removed. The fifth suit was filed on July 1, 1989, by the deity and the birth-place, through a next friend, for a declaration of title to the disputed premises and to restrain anyone from interfering with or raising any objection to the construction of a temple there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Veterinary student killed by woman friend's kin in Nagpur

A 22-year-old veterinary science student was allegedly killed in Parseoni in Nagpur by the family of a married woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. Ashish Raghunath Kangali 22, a resident of Bachhera village, was k...

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in th...

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019