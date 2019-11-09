International Development News
Development News Edition

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:25 IST
Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in the Athens area which started on Friday, police said.

Three people were being questioned and a number of explosives, detonators and other weapons were found during the raids, the force added in a statement. Police said ballistics tests on the rifle found it had been used in attacks on the Athens offices of the PASOK party in 2014, shots fired at the Mexican embassy in 2016 and two other attacks against police guarding PASOK offices in 2017.

Socialist PASOK was one of the dominant political parties in Greece from the 1980S. Responsibility for those incidents was claimed by the Revolutionary Self-defence Group. In November 2016, it also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on the French embassy in Athens, which injured a guard.

In a proclamation at the time, the group said it was protesting against France's foreign policy and its treatment of refugees. Attacks, normally small in scale on businesses, police, politicians, and embassies are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who made public safety a rallying cry in national elections this year, congratulated authorities for their 'great success'. "I want to reiterate my commitment to the problem of domestic Greek terrorism to end, once and for all," he said in a written statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...

In Ayodhya, devotees rejoice at SC verdict, many say they are relieved and hope for peace

A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polari...

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019