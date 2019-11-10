Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign

Bolivian protest leader Luis Fernando Camacho on Sunday called on President Evo Morales to resign after the Organization of American States (OAS) could not verify the leftist leader's victory in the disputed Oct. 20 election.

Camacho, a civic leader who has become a symbol of the opposition, said the OAS findings, which were released in a report earlier, clearly demonstrate election fraud.

