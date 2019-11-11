Three protesters shot dead in southern Iraq by security forces - police, medical sources

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Sunday, killing at least three people, police and medics said.

Protesters had gathered on a bridge in the city, and security forces used live ammunition to disperse them, the sources said. More than 100 others were wounded in clashes in the city, they added.

