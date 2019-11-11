International Development News
Development News Edition

Decision on Ayodhya verdict review at AIMPLB meet on Nov 17: advocate Jilani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:31 IST
Decision on Ayodhya verdict review at AIMPLB meet on Nov 17: advocate Jilani

A lead counsel for the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case has said the decision on seeking a review of the verdict would likely be taken in a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday. In a historic and unanimous verdict, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The decision whether to seek review of the verdict will be taken on November 17 in the meeting of the AIMPLB," senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani told PTI on Monday. Jilani was responding to a question whether the Muslim parties were contemplating to seek a review of the verdict in view of the dissatisfaction in certain sections of the community.

The senior advocate had represented the Muslim parties, including the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, in the case in trial court, Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court. While decreeing the law suit in favour of deity "Ram Lalla Virajman", the apex court had exercised its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution and directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of the mosque.

It clarified that either the central government could give the five-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board from the nearly 68 acres land that it had acquired in 1993 under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act or the state government could hand over the piece of land at a "suitable prominent place in Ayodhya". PTI MNL SJK RKS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Africa Investment Forum aims at increasing flow of capital in Africa at greater level

The Africa Investment Forum is slated to start on November 11 at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africas Sandton and will end on November 14.Organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, the second edition of Africa Investm...

Maha: Repair of Aurangabad-Ajanta road begins post monsoon

Work on four-laning of the Aurangabad-Ajanta highway resumed after the monsoon with several teams beginning to fill up potholes on a 100-kilometer stretch, an official said on Monday. The road, which leads to the renowned Ajanta Caves, a UN...

Centre to initiate process of constituting trust for Ayodhya temple soon

As directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict on Saturday, the Centre will soon initiate the process of constituting the trust, which will construct and run the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, the Central government officials...

Australian state declares emergency due to wildfires

Canberra, Nov 11 AP Australias most populous state declared a state of emergency on Monday due to unprecedented wildfire danger as calls grew for Australia to take more action to counter climate change. New South Wales state Emergency Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019