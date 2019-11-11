International Development News
Development News Edition

Thailand seeks arrest of ex-national park chief in activist's killing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:15 IST
Thailand seeks arrest of ex-national park chief in activist's killing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Thai court on Monday approved warrants to arrest four suspects in the killing of a prominent ethnic minority rights activist, including the former head of a national park where he went missing in 2014, police said. Pholachi "Billy" Rakchongcharoen, an ethnic Karen land- rights activist, was last seen when he was detained by authorities at the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Petchaburi province, south of the capital, Bangkok.

In May, two pieces of bone fragment with burn marks were found in a scorched oil drum, submerged near Kaeng Krachan dam. Police in September said that the bone's DNA matched that of Pholachi's mother, indicating the remains were his. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) police obtained arrest warrants for four suspects on Monday, including the then chief of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, according to a statement.

They face charges of premeditated murder and five other criminal offences, the statement said. At the time of his disappearance, Pholachi was working with Karen communities on legal complaints against national park officials over the destruction and burning of houses and farms of families living in the park in a series of forest evictions.

The Karen are an ethnic minority many of whom live in communities in the forests of northern and western Thailand, and over the border in neighbouring Myanmar. Many Karen in Thailand are stateless. Pholachi was detained by national park officials on April 17, 2014 for alleged illegal possession of a honeycomb from wild bees.

Park officers said he was released after questioning, but Pholachi's family said he never returned home. Pholachi's disappearance is one of more than 80 enforced disappearance in Thailand since 1980, according to rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck rammed into a cab in Okhla Phase-I in South East Delhi, police said on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan...

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders: Cong statement.

CWC held detailed discussion on political situation in Maharashtra. Held talks with state leaders Cong statement....

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MILRonaldos fitness and attitude both under the spotl...

UPDATE 1-Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

Jordans King Abdullah paid his first visit on Monday to an enclave fringing its northern border with Israel a day after the expiry of a 25-year special regime that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.The king o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019