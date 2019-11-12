International Development News
Development News Edition

Venezuelan foreign ministry temporarily loses access to Twitter account

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 00:17 IST
Venezuelan foreign ministry temporarily loses access to Twitter account
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's foreign ministry temporarily lost access to its account with social media service Twitter Inc over the weekend, a spokeswoman said on Monday. A notice on the ministry's profile on the platform visible on Monday morning read: "Caution: This account is temporarily restricted" and cited "unusual activity" from the account. The notice had been removed by Monday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said the suspension occurred between late Saturday night and Sunday morning, and that the ministry had alerted Twitter to its loss of access and requested an explanation. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Social media companies, including Twitter, are under pressure to stem illicit online political influence campaigns.

In September, the company blocked the accounts of Cuban Communist Party Leader Raul Castro, a major backer of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. Asked to comment on that suspension, Twitter said its platform manipulation policies prohibit users artificially amplifying or disrupting conversations by using multiple accounts. Before the suspension, Venezuela's foreign ministry had tweeted several messages of support for leftist former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who was fighting for political survival due to unrest over a disputed Oct. 20 re-election.

The foreign ministry's account has not sent any tweet since early Sunday morning. That was before an eventful day in Bolivia, which began with Morales accepting a call for new elections and ended with him resigning under pressure from the military. Other foreign ministries from across Latin America weighed in on the events on Twitter. The spokeswoman said the ministry retained access to its English-language account and would tweet Spanish-language content from that account until access was restored to its main account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jets lose TE Herndon, OL Winters to injuries

The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard Brian Winters for a while. Winters left Sundays 34-27 victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing ...

UK PM Johnson to chair emergency meeting on flooding

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the governments emergency COBR committee on Tuesday to discuss the response to flooding in the north of England, his office said.The Environment Agency has more than 40 flood warn...

UPDATE 1-No tsunami detected off El Salvador after warning - U.S. embassy

No tsunami has been detected off the coast of El Salvador after officials warned that a U.S. military aircraft had spotted a potential tidal wave, sparking evacuation warnings, U.S. and Salvadoran authorities said on Monday.The U.S. embassy...

American man held on remand in Chile over protest shooting

An American man was remanded in custody in a Chilean seaside town on Monday after being charged with attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a protester on Sunday, according to prosecutors.John Cobin, 56, an American living in Chile, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019