U.S. judge dismisses NY attorney general as defendant in Trump tax returns case
A federal judge on Monday dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in U.S. President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. said he lacked personal jurisdiction over Letitia James, the attorney general, and Michael Schmidt, commissioner of the state's Department of Taxation and Finance. The dismissal was without prejudice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
