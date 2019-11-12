International Development News
HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and a flash mob sprang up in the heart of the financial district.

The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of demonstrations. Following is the latest news from the protests:

- 12:24 a.m. local time (1624 GMT Monday): Broadcaster RTHK says police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds along Nathan Road in Kowloon. Similar operations also begin in Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun in the New Territories - 1646 GMT Monday: Police say they are investigating an attempted murder in Ma On Shan after a 57-year-old man was admitted to hospital in critical condition after being doused with petrol and set on fire.

- 2241 GMT Monday: Transport Department says train services except the Airport Express Line will end at 11.30 pm. Kwai Fong Station on the Tsuen Wan Line and Sai Wan Ho Station on the Hong Kong Island Line are closed. More than 130 sets of damaged traffic lights are under urgent repair in various districts - 2309 GMT Monday: RTHK says rail services interrupted as East Rail Line near University Station is blocked by obstacles

- 2328 GMT Monday: RTHK says Tate Cairn Tunnel towards Kowloon is closed - 0006 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the West Rail Line

- 0014 GMT: RTHK says riot police fired tear gas near City University after protesters set up roadblocks. First rounds of tear gas fired at around 7.30 a.m. - 0014 GMT: RTHK says police arrested more than 260 people on Monday. More than 60 people were injured, two critically

- 0024 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the East Rail Line - 0103 GMT: RTHK says a petrol bomb was reportedly thrown onto the tracks of the East Rail Line near Hung Hom. Objects were also thrown onto other lines, while roadblocks were set up on other key routes. East rail services were suspended between Tai Wai and Tai Po Market stations

- 0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says 128 people, including police, reported being injured during public gatherings from Monday until 7.30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, comprising 93 males and 35 females - 0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says two people, one with a gunshot wound and one who was set on fire, were still in critical condition at 7.30 a.m. local time

- 0206 GMT: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam says protesters who are trying to "paralyze" the city are extremely selfish and hopes all universities and schools will urge students not to participate in violence - 0240 GMT: MTR Corp says train service on the West Rail Line gradually resuming

- 0348 GMT: RTHK says tyres of more than 50 double-decker buses on Nathan Road were pierced, paralyzing part of Mong Kok - 0451 GMT: Thousands of white-collar, students and protesters in mask join flash mobs blocking the road on Pedder Street in Central business district - Reuters witness/broadcasters' footage

- 0459 GMT: Festival Walk, an upmarket shopping mall in Kowloon Tong, says in a notice on its website it will close at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) for the safety of its customers, tenants and staff - 0501 GMT: Protesters set up barricade blocking roads in Central business district, close to Hong Kong Stock Exchange

- 0521 GMT: Hospital Authority says the man with a gunshot wound has improved to serious condition from critical, while the man who was set on fire was still in critical condition - 0532 GMT; Riot police disperse the crowd and clear barricades in Kwun Tong industrial district in Kowloon - now TV footage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

