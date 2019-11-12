International Development News
UPDATE 1-Kazakh former president in talks to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy summit

  Updated: 12-11-2019 12:05 IST
Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.

Such a meeting, if it took place, would represent a breakthrough in two-way ties strained for years by armed conflict between the Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. "Zelenskiy has already agreed to a tete-a-tete, and (I have) informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees)," Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital.

Nazarbayev, who said he was ready to host such a meeting in the Central Asian nation, spoke to Putin by telephone on Monday, his office has said. It was unclear when exactly he secured Zelenskiy's support for the idea. The Kremlin has said the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine could this year hold their first four-way summit on the eastern Ukraine conflict in three years but did not mention a potential one-on-one.

