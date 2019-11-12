International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's king starts historic trip to Communist-run Cuba

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:30 IST
Spain's king starts historic trip to Communist-run Cuba
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's King Felipe will kick off the first-ever state visit by a Spanish monarch to Cuba on Tuesday by laying flowers at the monument in Havana to Jose Marti, a symbol of the former colony's struggle for independence.

Felipe and his wife, Queen Letizia, arrived late on Monday for a three day stay in Cuba, underscoring the rapprochement between the two countries in spite of U.S. attempts to isolate the Cuban Communist government. Felipe will hold talks in the Palace of the Revolution on Tuesday morning, according to an itinerary released by the Cuban government, while his wife tours Old Havana, founded by a Spanish conquistador in 1519.

The royal visit was timed so the couple could take part in the celebrations of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Cuban capital. Havana was once one of the most important cities in the Spanish empire, providing a port for its treasure fleet. Some Spanish politicians and Cuban dissidents have criticized the trip, saying it legitimates the one-party system at a time of increased repression. Yet many locals are grateful for what they see as a sign of support for the Cuban people.

"Spain remains our parent nation and we identify a lot with it, so their visit is very important to us," said Havana resident Maria Pazos, whose paternal great-grandparents came from Catalonia. "It's also a reaffirmation that we are not alone, that we have support." In Havana, various Spanish provinces have associations which lay on social events and dance classes, reflecting the enduring strength of cultural ties, partly due to family bonds. The father of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro himself was a Spanish immigrant.

Economic relations, meanwhile, have picked up since Cuba started opening up its state-run economy in the 1990s. Spain is now Cuba's third-largest trading partner and one of its top investors. "It's an act of historic justice," said Xulio Fontecha, the head of the association of Spanish companies, the only foreign business group in Cuba. "The king and queen should have come before."

Felipe's father King Juan Carlos had traveled to Cuba twice to attend an Ibero-American summit in 2016 and Castro's funeral, but he never made an official state visit to the island. Cuba's dissidents have lambasted visiting European dignitaries for not meeting with Cuban opposition leaders recently, saying this makes the government feel there are no repercussions to cracking down on political opponents.

"It legitimates a regime, a dictatorship that has been in power for 60 years," said Zaqueo Báez, an activist with the country's largest dissident group, the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), whose leader has been detained for more than a month. Juan Fernández Trigo, Spanish ambassador in Cuba, told Spain's EFE news agency the visit's content was primarily cultural.

"Our idea is not to come to do politics, because the king does not do politics in Spain," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia seeks new leader as Morales heads for Mexico refuge

Bolivias former leader Evo Morales was flying to Mexico for asylum on Tuesday as security forces sought to quell violence over the long-serving leftists resignation and lawmakers searched for an interim replacement.Morales, who quit after w...

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal arrive to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal arrive to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar....

Punjab: 550-ft-long cake prepared to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary

A team of 15 people worked for 12 hours to prepare a 550 feet-long cake on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary in Patialas Rajpur. An idea popped in my mind that we all should make a 550 feet-long cake and ded...

UPDATE 1-As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Ze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019