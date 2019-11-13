International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Chinese national pleads guilty in U.S. court to stealing Phillips 66 trade secrets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 04:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 04:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Chinese national pleads guilty in U.S. court to stealing Phillips 66 trade secrets
Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese national pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing trade secrets from U.S. petroleum company Phillips 66, where he worked on the research and development of next generation battery technologies, the U.S. Justice Department said. Hongjin Tan, 36, stole information regarding the manufacture of a "research and development downstream energy market product" that is worth more than $1 billion, the department said in a statement. The department identified the company where he worked as Phillips 66 in court documents filed in Oklahoma.

Tan was a staff scientist at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, from May 2017 through December 2018. The company said in December it was cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a probe involving a "former employee at our Bartlesville location," but declined to comment further on Tuesday. An FBI affidavit said Phillips 66 called the agency in December 2018 to report the theft of trade secrets, around the same time that Tan told a former co-worker he was going back to China. Tan was arrested before he could return.

"Tan's guilty plea continues to fill in the picture of China's theft of American intellectual property," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers. "The Department launched its China Initiative to battle precisely the type of behavior reflected in today's plea — illegal behavior that costs Americans their jobs — and we will continue to do so."

In his plea agreement, Tan admitted to intentionally copying and downloading research and development materials without authorization from his employer. Tan will be sentenced on Feb. 12 and the Justice Department said it agreed a sentence of up to two years in prison would be appropriate as would $150,000 in restitution to Phillips 66.

Tan was responsible for research and development of the U.S. company's battery program and developing battery technologies using its proprietary processes. Phillips 66 told the FBI in 2018 it had earned an estimated $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion from the unspecified technology. The FBI found an employment agreement from a Chinese company that has developed production lines for lithium ion battery materials on Tan's laptop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. has no intention of ending alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters -U.S. official

The United States has no intention to end its alliance with Syrian Kurdish SDF militia, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, effectively pushing back on Ankaras demand that Washington stop supporting the fighters it sees as hos...

Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams on Saturday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an ...

Badminton-USA Badminton could be stripped of governing body status

USA Badminton could be stripped of its responsibilities ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games by the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee for failing to protect athletes safety. In an open letter to the U.S. badminton community, USOPC Chief ...

Wife of Mexico kingpin El Chapo to grace narco families TV show

The wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman will appear on the VH1 show Cartel Crew alongside other family members of drug traffickers who grapple with notorious legacies, the television network said on Tuesday. Emma Cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019