International Development News
Development News Edition

Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:46 IST
Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Following is the chronology of events in the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Speaker's order, but paved the way for the MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in the state:

Jul 6: Twelve MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition submit resignation leading to 13-month-old Karnataka government into crisis. Jul 10: Ten rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs move SC alleging Assembly Speaker has deliberately not been accepting their resignations.

Jul 11: SC asks then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to decide "forthwith" on resignation of 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, allowed the lawmakers to meet him at 6 pm. Speaker Ramesh Kumar moves SC against its order.

Jul 12: SC asks Assembly speaker to maintain status quo on the resignation and disqualification of 10 MLAs. Jul 15: Five more rebel Congress MLAs move SC seeking impleadment along with the pending petition of 10 legislators.

Jul 16: Speaker tells SC he would decide on both disqualification and resignation of the rebel MLAs by Jul 17, requests court to modify its earlier order directing him to maintain status quo. Then Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tells SC it had no jurisdiction to pass the two interim orders.

Jul 17: SC says 15 rebel MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to participate in ongoing Assembly session, Speaker to decide on their resignation within time-frame considered appropriate by him. Jul 19: Karnataka Congress moves SC contending its order was coming in way of party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing trust vote.

Jul 22: Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after confidence motion moved by CM H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly. Jul 25: Speaker disqualifies three MLAs under the anti-defection law.

Jul 26: Karnataka BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa sworn in as CM for fourth time. Jul 28: Speaker disqualifies 14 more MLAs under the anti-defection act till the end of the current term of the assembly in 2023.

Jul 29: Yediyurappa proved majority in the Assembly. Two rebel Congress leaders move SC against disqualification from Assembly.

Aug 1: 14 disqualified MLAs move SC challenging their disqualification Sep 17: SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs challenging their disqualification.

Sep 23: SC agrees to hear plea of disqualified MLAs seeking to contest bypolls for 15 Assembly seats in the state. Oct 25: SC reserves verdict on batch of petitions challenging disqualification of 17 MLAs.

Nov 4: Karnataka Congress urges SC to take on record a fresh audio clip in which Yediyurappa is purportedly hitting out at his party leaders for not recognising the "sacrifice" of the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, because of whom the BJP could come to power. Nov 5: SC refuses to pass order on Karnataka Congress' request

Nov 8: Disqualified Karnataka MLAs move SC, seek further postponement of Assembly bypolls scheduled for Dec 5. Nov 13: SC upholds Speaker's decision of MLAs' disqualification but allows them to contest Dec 5 bypolls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required. Delhis air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punb...

SC indicates inquiry into 'social boycott' of Dalits in Haryana village; asks for names of officers

The Supreme Court indicated on Wednesday that it might order an inquiry into the alleged social boycott of Dalit community in a Haryana village for over two years due to a dispute with the dominant community over drawing water from a hand-p...

Justice Muhammad Raffiq takes oath as Chief Justice of

Justice Muhammad Raffiq, was on Wednesday sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabine...

'Ease of Doing Business' to be theme of 39th IITF 2019 beginning on Thursday

Ease of Doing Business is the theme of 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019 which will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. This years theme has been inspired by I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019