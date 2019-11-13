International Development News
Development News Edition

Explore feasibility of hydrogen-based Japanese tech to fight air pollution: SC to Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to explore the feasibility of a hydrogen-based Japanese technology as a permanent solution to the air pollution in the NCR region and other parts of north India. The court directed the Centre to expedite the deliberations on the issue and come before the court with its findings on December 3.

The development comes as Delhi's air quality neared the "emergency" zone for the second time in a fortnight on Wednesday due to raging farm fires in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and CJI designate S A Bobde said since Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has himself brought to the court's notice a technology which is the outcome of a research by a university in Japan, the Centre will explore the feasibility of using it in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of north India.

At the outset, the bench said there is a need for a permanent solution to the air pollution which has been affecting the people in the NCR region and remaining northern India. Mehta told the bench that a university in Japan conducted a research keeping in view the air pollution in the NCR region and northern India.

He said the research is quite innovative and the government thinks it can use the technology to combat the prevailing pollution levels in the region. The solicitor general introduced to the bench a researcher from a university in Japan, Vishwanath Joshi, who apprised it about the hydrogen-based technology that has the potential to eradicate air pollution.

The court also said there are similar matters pending before other benches and they can be amalgamated for the hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

