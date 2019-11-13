International Development News
Development News Edition

Speaker does not have power to indicate period of disqualification: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:36 IST
Speaker does not have power to indicate period of disqualification: SC

The Speaker does not have the power to indicate as to how long a legislator would be disqualified or to bar him from contesting elections, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari was referring to the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 17 legislators till the end of the current 15th Legislative Assembly's term in 2023.

The lawmakers were disqualified and barred from contesting any election to the current Assembly which included by-election to be held for 15 seats in the state. While the court upheld their disqualification, it said, "..it is clear that the Speaker, in exercise of his powers under the Tenth Schedule, does not have the power to either indicate the period for which a person is disqualified, nor to bar someone from contesting elections".

It also said, "We must be careful to remember that the desirability of a particular rule or law, should not in any event be confused with the question of existence of the same, and constitutional morality should never be replaced by political morality, in deciding what the Constitution mandates". The bench further observed that since neither the Constitution nor any other legislation states that defection is a bar to contest elections, such a prohibition cannot be read into the "nebulous concept" of inherent powers of the speaker.

Doing so would be "impermissible and invalid", the bench said, adding that "constitutional silences cannot be used to introduce changes of such nature". Having ascertained the ambit of the speaker's power, the court said: "...the only regret this bench has, is with respect to the conduct and the manner in which all the constitutional functionaries have acted in the current scenario."

The apex court further said: "Being a constitutional functionary, the Constitution requires them and their actions to uphold constitutionalism and constitutional morality. "In this regard, a functionary is expected to not be vacillated by the prevailing political morality and pressures. In order to uphold the Constitution, we need to have men and women who will make a good Constitution such as ours, better."

The apex court said the role of the speaker was critical in maintaining the balance between democratic values and constitutional considerations, but "there is a growing trend of Speakers acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral". The constitutional responsibility endowed upon the Speaker has to be scrupulously followed and his political affiliations cannot come in the way of adjudication, the apex court said.

Additionally, political parties are indulging in horse trading and corrupt practices, due to which the citizens are denied of stable governments, it added. "In these circumstances, the Parliament is required to reconsider strengthening certain aspects of the Tenth Schedule, so that such undemocratic practices are discouraged," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boult to play for MI, Rajpoot for RR in 2020 IPL

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in next years Indian Premier League while domestic pacer Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals after they were successfully traded by their respective franchises. Acco...

Star Air to start thrice-weekly flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route from Nov 22

Star Air on Wednesday said it would start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week from November 22. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.20 pm on Monday, Friday and Sunday to Kalaburagi district, which is around 570 k...

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM: Culture minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said the decision on the formation of the Ayodhya Trust will be taken at the level of the prime minister. The decision on the trust -- how will it be formed, who all will be its ...

Committee of creditors extends RCom's asset bid deadline by 10 days

Reliance Communications committee of creditors on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit bids for assets of the debt-ridden firm by another 10 days following a request from Reliance Jio, according to sources. Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019