Coal scam: Court awards varying jail terms to 3 persons

A Delhi court Thursday awarded varying jail terms to three persons in a coal scam case related to irregularities in allocation of North Dhadhu coal block in Jharkhand. Two directors of Pawanjay Steel and Power Limited (PSPL), Gyanchand Prasad Agarwal (70) and Umesh Prasad Agarwal (58), were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years each for the offences of criminal conspiracy (120-B of IPC) and cheating (420 of IPC).

S K Kanungo (65), Chief Manager (Marketing) of Hari Machines Ltd (HML), was jailed for two years for the offence punishable under 120-B of the IPC. Special Judge Bharat Parashar also imposed a fine of Rs 75 lakh on the company, while Rs 40 lakh each was imposed on Agarwals. Kanungo was asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

