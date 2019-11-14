International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-War crimes court OKs probe into deportation of Myanmar's Rohingya

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:39 IST
UPDATE 3-War crimes court OKs probe into deportation of Myanmar's Rohingya
Image Credit: ANI

The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it had approved a prosecution request to investigate crimes against humanity against Myanmar's Rohingya minority who were systematically driven across the border to Bangladesh.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which U.N. investigators say was carried out with "genocidal intent". Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide. However, the accusation of genocide, while within the jurisdiction of the court, will not be investigated by the ICC, a treaty-based body that is not supported by Myanmar.

Judges at the ICC, the world's only permanent war crimes court, said that although Myanmar is not a member of the court, it has jurisdiction to examine alleged crimes that partially took place across the border in Bangladesh, which is a member. In a statement, the ICC said prosecutors were granted permission to examine acts that could qualify as widespread or systematic crimes against the Rohingya, including deportation, a crime against humanity, and persecution on grounds of ethnicity and/or religion.

The ICC is now the second international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya, after Gambia on Monday filed a claim with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar for carrying out an alleged genocide against the Muslim minority. The ICJ is the United Nations' top court for disputes between states. In July, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda requested court permission to examine crimes in Bangladesh after two waves of violence in Rakhine State on Myanmar territory.

She said then there was a "reasonable basis to believe that at least 700,000 Rohingya people were deported from Myanmar to Bangladesh through a range of coercive acts, and that great suffering or serious injury has been inflicted on the Rohingya through violating their right to return". Bensouda vowed on Thursday that her office will conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

"This is a significant development, sending a positive signal to the victims of atrocity crimes in Myanmar and elsewhere ... My investigation will seek to uncover the truth," she said in a statement. Human rights organisations and Rohingya leaders also welcomed the court's announcement.

"I hope this will get us justice. Genocide will happen again if no action is taken against the Myanmar government and the army," said Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya community leader who fled to Bangladesh after the 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar. "Rohingya victims may finally get their day in court," said Param-Preet Singh of Human Rights Watch's International Justice programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

Shimla, Nov 14 PTI&#160;A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot ...

2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim...

Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Chairing a review meeting of the scheme here, the Chief Minister asked the inc...

Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, said on Thursday he was surprised to be featured in an advertisement released by Elizabeth Warren, writing that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA amid a back-and-forth between the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019