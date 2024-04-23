Shakib Al Hasan expected to make return for Bangladesh in T20I against Zimbabwe ahead of WC 2024

Experienced all-rounder Shaik Al Hasan is expected to make a return to the T20I format after almost a year during Bangladesh's upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe in May, according to chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain. Shakib made his last appearance for Bangladesh in July 2023 against Sri Lanka. Before the series, Shakib is also expected to be involved in one or two matches of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2024 before he makes a return to white-ball cricket in the international circuit.

"We have communicated with him [Shakib]. He is expected to arrive in Dhaka at the end of this month. He will possibly play one or two DPL matches. Afterwards, he will get involved with the team management. There he can do his training on cricketing skill as per the desire of team management. We will definitely want him to play couple of matches in the series. We will announce the team on April 28 and by that time, you will get a clear picture of his availability," Ashraf said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. After the conclusion of the ODI World Cup last year, Shakib was on the sidelines due to an eye condition and a finger injury. He made his return for Bangladesh in the second match of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Bangladesh recently announced a 17-player preparatory squad that will train for three days in Chattogram from April 26. The preparatory squad doesn't include Shakib as well as pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is a part of the Chennai Kings squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The squad also features Mohammad Saifuddin who is making a return to the Bangladesh team after injury kept him away from the game since 2022. "Definitely (Mohammad) Saifuddin is a promising player and if he is not injured he could have more international experience. He is ahead with his batting but in bowling he has competitors. So it a good opportunity for him to get back into his groove in the Zimbabwe series because we have lot of interest in him," Ashraf added.

In the five-match series, Bangladesh will play the first three T20Is against Zimbabwe in Chattogram on May 3, 5 and 7. The final two T20Is will be played in Dhaka on May 10 and 12. (ANI)

