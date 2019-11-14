UPDATE 1-EU launches case against UK for failing to name new commissioner
The European Union's executive launched a legal case on Thursday against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.
"The European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," the Commission said in a statement. It gave London until Nov. 22 to respond.
A British government spokesperson later told Reuters: "We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Britain
- European Union
- London