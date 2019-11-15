International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Police look for motive behind California school shooting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Police look for motive behind California school shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police investigating a high school shooting in California said on Friday they still did not what motivated the suspect, who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head and collapsing. Thursday morning's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles, took place in a matter of just seconds. The suspect pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard and opened fire.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that why was the question of the day. "This kind of came out of the blue," the sheriff told CNN. "It shocked everyone who knew him."

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but have said it was his 16th birthday on Thursday. Authorities said he was in grave condition at a hospital. "He saved the last round for himself," Villanueva said.

Investigators are looking into the suspect's past and social media accounts and interviewing people who knew him, the sheriff added. "We're still digging," he said.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation and police do not know yet where the suspect got the weapon, the sheriff said. Two girls aged 14 and 15 were being treated at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California and were listed in good and fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman said early on Friday.

At the Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita, authorities said a 14-year-old boy was treated and released, and the other students were taken there died. No names of the wounded or the dead were released yet, but the two slain students were a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video footage showed the suspect opening fire from a single stationary position and shooting his victims in rapid succession before turning the gun on himself. The scene at Saugus High School was reminiscent of other mass shootings at U.S. schools, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student with an assault gun killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018.

It was the 85th incident of gunfire at a school this year, according to Everytown, a gun control advocacy group. Police said the suspect had acted alone. Investigators descended on his family home, blocking off the street. They found no further danger there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-UK's Labour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan

Britains opposition Labour Party plans to nationalise BTs broadband network to provide free internet for all, a radical election pledge to roll back 35 years of private ownership that caught both the company and its shareholders by surprise...

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019