International Development News
Development News Edition

NCDRC asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.8L to customer for wrongly debiting money

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:12 IST
NCDRC asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.8L to customer for wrongly debiting money

Apex consumer commission, the NCDRC has directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 40.85 lakh to its customer along with compensation for debiting the money from his account for "no valid reason". The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay interest on the debited money from April 11, 2015, the day of deduction, till the date of payment.

It also directed Lakshmi Vilas Bank to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Gopal, a Karnataka resident. The commission also rejected the bank's appeal challenging the findings of deficiency in service on its part.

"The respondent (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) had debited a sum of Rs 40,85,254/- from the account of the appellant for no valid reason. It is apparent that the complainant (Gopal) has suffered loss of Rs 40,85,254...The complainant has a right to claim this amount from the Bank," said NCDRC Presiding member Deepa Sharma and member C Vishwanath. In April 2015, Gopal discounted a letter of credit received against his business deals with the offending bank and handed over the bill of exchange and other records for payment to another bank, Kotak Mahindra, on or before February 8, 2015.

The offending bank initially credited Rs 38 lakh against the letter of credit submitted by Gopal. However, it later debited Rs 40.85 lakh from his bank account without any valid reason. Gopal, in his complaint, alleged that Lakshmi Vilas Bank had failed to send the requisite papers to Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tirupur, and had wrongly and without any authority debited the money.

The commission ruled that the loss of Rs 40.85 lakh suffered by Gopal would otherwise have been received from Kotak Mahindra Bank had the offending bank discounted the letter of credit within the prescribed period. The Karnataka state commission had last year in January reached to the conclusion that there was deficiency in service on part of the bank. However, it had held that the offending bank was entitled to 10 per cent of the deducted amount and had awarded it a sum of Rs 4 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat undecided over filing review, forms panel to take call

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hinds executive committee has been unable to come to a consensus on whether to file a review petition on the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict and formed a panel on Friday to decide on it after consulting w...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

U.S. retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, which could temper expectations for a strong holiday shopping season. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday ...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Stokes doesn't want to captain England

London, Nov 15 AFP Ben Stokes admitted on Friday he is not interested in captaining England in the future. Stokes has emerged as one of the most charismatic and exciting England stars for decades, but the all-rounder isnt keen to shoulder t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019