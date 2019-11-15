International Development News
SC lawyer body bids farewell to outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi in low-key affair

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was on Friday given a farewell by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) during a low-key affair where no customary speeches were made. Chief Justice Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, will demit office on November 17.

Almost all the judges of the top court, including Chief Justice-designate S A Bobde, were present during the function where the outgoing Chief Justice was felicitated by bouquets by the officer-bearers of Supreme Court lawyer body. SCBA Acting Secretary Preeti Singh informed the gathering that the farewell function was kept a low-key affair without any speeches on the insistence of the outgoing chief justice.

SCBA president Rakesh Khanna welcomed the guest and said CJI Gogoi has been one of the finest judges which the apex court has seen. CJI Gogoi, who was seated alongside Justice Bobde and Justice N V Ramana, was smiling and talking to other brother judges and accepting greetings from the lawyers.

Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also seated along with the judges. After lawyers felicitated the judges, refreshments were served to the dignitaries.

