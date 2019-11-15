UP: Allahabad HC rejects bail blea of rape-accused BSP MP

The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail application of parliamentarian Atul Kumar Rai, accused of raping a college girl. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghosi parliamentary constituency had surrendered in court on June 22.

The order rejecting the bail plea was passed by Justice Ramesh Sinha. An FIR was registered against the accused MP on May 1 at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi after the victim, a resident of Ballia district, approached the police.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had come in contact with Rai in 2015 while she was studying in Varanasi and decided to contested the union election. On March 7, 2018, the MP called the victim to his Varanasi flat and raped her and also video-recorded the incident, she alleged.

Rai, however, claimed that he was being falsely implicated by his political opponents as he was going to contest parliamentary election against the BJP. After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail application noting that the MP had several criminal cases pending against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)