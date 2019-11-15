International Development News
Development News Edition

UP: Allahabad HC rejects bail blea of rape-accused BSP MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:59 IST
UP: Allahabad HC rejects bail blea of rape-accused BSP MP

The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail application of parliamentarian Atul Kumar Rai, accused of raping a college girl. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghosi parliamentary constituency had surrendered in court on June 22.

The order rejecting the bail plea was passed by Justice Ramesh Sinha. An FIR was registered against the accused MP on May 1 at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi after the victim, a resident of Ballia district, approached the police.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had come in contact with Rai in 2015 while she was studying in Varanasi and decided to contested the union election. On March 7, 2018, the MP called the victim to his Varanasi flat and raped her and also video-recorded the incident, she alleged.

Rai, however, claimed that he was being falsely implicated by his political opponents as he was going to contest parliamentary election against the BJP. After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail application noting that the MP had several criminal cases pending against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

I like Shabana Azmi for her expression about unity, diversity: Mamta Banerjee at KIFF

The eight-day 25th Kolkata International Film Festival concluded on a grand note where the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee praised the sincere efforts of chief guest Shabana Azmi for her expression about unity and diversity. I do appreciate ...

Iran moves on ultra-cheap petrol, starts rationing

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent Friday, saying the move aims to help the needy with cash handouts and is not due to a budget deficit. The Islamic republic provides some of the most heavily subsidi...

FACTBOX-'These events should concern everyone' - quotes from Trump impeachment hearing in U.S. House

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...

Metro services should not be free, but fares should be low: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that he believed metro services should not be free but the fares must be low. Puri was attending the Urban Mobility India UMI conference here.As a politician, I believe that the fare of the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019