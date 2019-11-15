U.S. prosecutors probe Giuliani's links to Ukrainian energy projects -WSJ
Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's ties to Ukrainian energy projects and whether he violated federal lobbying laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter
Bloomberg, citing three unnamed U.S. officials, on Thursday reported federal prosecutors in Manhattan were investigating Giuliani's financial dealings that could include possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.
