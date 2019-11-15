International Development News
Development News Edition

Hungary tightens control over courts and schools, raising rights concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 23:08 IST
Hungary tightens control over courts and schools, raising rights concerns
Image Credit: Flickr

The Hungarian government has proposed legislation that would increase its control over the country's courts and independent schools, raising concerns from rights groups. One measure submitted to parliament this week would strengthen the Constitutional Court, most of whose judges are already elected by the ruling party.

Since taking power nearly a decade ago, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party has tightened its grip on the media and courts, often sparking conflict with the European Union. Earlier this month, the government abandoned plans to set up separate administrative courts.

But it vowed to pass legislation to speed up administrative court cases that involve government bodies, and Justice Minister Judit Varga submitted a 200-pages bill this week. It would allow state bodies to appeal to the Constitutional Court against decisions by lower courts if they think the rulings infringe their constitutional rights or restrict their authority.

Amnesty International said the bill would strengthen the control of the Constitutional Court over lower courts. The Hungarian Helsinki Committee said the bill would allow the government to channel politically sensitive cases to the Constitutional Court, which had often ruled in the government's favour in the past.

The Constitutional Court has 15 members, elected by a parliament in which Fidesz has a two-thirds majority. Varga has said the government aimed to provide a "clear framework" for administrative litigation, and speed up appeals.

Orban says Fidesz has won repeated election victories since 2010 and its large majority in parliament entitles it to make changes. The government also submitted draft legislation to parliament which would force independent schools to re-apply for their licences from next year, making their future operation conditional on approval by the minister in charge of education.

Alternative schools - whose teaching methods and curricula differ from state schools - would have to apply for a new licence by April. Those failing to do so will not be allowed to open for the next school year. "From now on, it will be up to the whims of the minister to decide which schools will be able to operate and which will not," said Marton Asboth, a lawyer at the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union.

The bill says the changes will ensure compatibility among schools. The Hungarian Waldorf Alliance, a group of alternative schools, said the bill would end state recognition of alternative teaching methods.

Billionaire George Soros has already had a run-in with the government over education. His Central European University had to open a campus in Vienna this year after it said key teaching programmes were forced out of Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NFL-Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland took first overall in the 2017 ...

UPDATE 2-Trump's tweets attacking impeachment witness draw angry response

President Donald Trumps Twitter attack on an impeachment witness during her testimony on Friday drew a furious response from Democrats, who accused him of witness intimidation, and even some allies criticized him.Witness intimidation is a c...

Woman gang raped, assaulted in Noida, 4 arrested

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by five men near a park where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in an isolated ar...

FACTBOX-'This is a crazy environment' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019