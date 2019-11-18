HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on PIL alleging 'dengue hotspot' at Chhatarpur ignored

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea alleging that a "dengue hotspot" -- a 6,000 square yard swamp -- near a school in Chhatarpur area of south Delhi was being ignored by the local authorities despite being brought to their attention. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on the plea by an NGO which has sought directions to the authorities to take steps to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, like dengue and chikungunya, in the area.

The NGO, Anti-Corruption Council of India, has alleged that the site in question has been ignored by the Delhi government despite its campaigns to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases in the national capital. It has claimed that the swamp exists near a school and was, therefore, also a health hazard for the children studying there.

It has also sought directions to the authorities to clean up the swamp, claiming that sewage from adjoining areas pours into it.

