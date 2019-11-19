EXCLUSIVE-New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork-sources

The New York State Attorney General (NYAG) is investigating WeWork, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to a series of problems facing the workspace provider.

The company confirmed that it had been contacted by the office of the NYAG, Letitia James. "We received an inquiry from the office of the New York State Attorney General and are cooperating in the matter," said a WeWork spokeswoman when contacted by Reuters.

A spokesman for the NYAG declined to comment.

