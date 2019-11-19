Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow
Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Moscow is continuing its close cooperation with Iran on the Fordow reconfiguration, it said. The United States said on Monday it will no longer waive sanctions related to Iran's Fordow nuclear plant after Tehran resumed uranium enrichment at the underground site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran to resume uranium enrichment at Fordow plant: Rouhani (AFP) AMSAMS
UPDATE 2-Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday
UPDATE 1-Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday
Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to boost Defence cooperation with Russia
Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday