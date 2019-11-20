International Development News
Two members of Spain's "Wolf Pack" sentenced for filming gang-rape

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two men serving 15-year jail sentences for gang-raping a teenager at a bull-running festival in Spain in 2016 have been handed further prison sentences for filming the assault. The court in Navarra said that the two men were sentenced to three years and three months in prison for recording seven videos and taking two photographs of the victim, who was 18 when she was attacked early in the morning at the 2016 San Fermin festival by five men calling themselves the "Wolf Pack".

The men, who include a former policeman and a former soldier, shared videos of the incident in a WhatsApp group and joked about it shortly afterward. "It's evident that the videos and photos that were taken effect... the most intimate privacy of the complainant," the court said in a statement.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the five men were guilty of rape and sentenced them to 15 years in prison, reversing a lower court decision that had convicted them of the lesser crime of sexual abuse. The ruling sparked mass protests across Spain and catapulted sexual abuse and mistreatment of women into the national conversation.

On Monday, four of the five men appeared in a court in southern Spain in a second trial over accusations of sexual abuse in a separate case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

