SC Collegium approves names of 3 Judges of Jharkhand HC as permanent

The Supreme Court Collegium approved on Wednesday the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges of Jharkhand High Court as permanent Judges. The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Rajesh Kumar, Anubha Rawat Choudhary and Kailash Prasad Deo.

The Collegium, which comprises three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, took the decision at its meeting after taking into consideration the material on record. It selects and recommends names for the appointment of judges in high courts. The 5-judge Collegium, on the other hand, selects and recommends name of judges for the Supreme court.

Justice R Banumathi recently became a new member of the 5-judge Collegium after Justice Ranjan Gogoi demitted office as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Banumathi will be the second woman to be part of the collegium after Justice Ruma Pal in the last 13 years.

Justice Pal was the last woman judge who was a member of the collegium before demitting office in 2006. Besides newly sworn-in CJI S A Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and Banumathi would be part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

