International Development News
Development News Edition

EU says France, Italy's 2020 draft budgets at risk of breaching fiscal rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:12 IST
EU says France, Italy's 2020 draft budgets at risk of breaching fiscal rules
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Commission said on Wednesday that draft budgets for next year prepared by the French and Italian governments were at risk of violating European Union fiscal rules as they could miss their debt and deficit reduction targets.

The EU executive, in charge of monitoring budgets of euro zone's countries, said also the draft budgetary plans of Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland were at risk of non-compliance with EU rules. "Among the budgetary plans found at risk of non-compliance, the ones that concern us most are those with debt levels that are high and not reduced fast enough," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement, explicitly referring to Italy, France, Belgium, and Spain.

"We invite all members states that are at risk of non-compliance with the (rules) to take the necessary measures within the national budgetary process to ensure that the 2020 budget will be compliant," he said. The opinions are part of a regular annual assessment of national budgets. None of the 19 countries of the euro area was found at "serious" risk of breaching EU fiscal rules, the Commission said. That could have led to immediate requests to change draft budgetary plans as in the case of Italy in 2018.

Countries have been often found at risk of breaching EU fiscal rules, but no punitive action has ever been taken by the Commission which favored a lenient interpretation of the rules. Earlier in November, the Commission forecast Italy, which has the largest debt in absolute terms in the EU, would increase its debt burden to 136.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. The debt would continue rising to 136.8% next year and to 137.4% in 2021, the Commission says.

Under EU rules, countries with debt above 60% of GDP must gradually reduce it. The EU executive also forecast Italy's structural deficit, which excludes one-off expenditures and revenues and is key in the Commission's assessment, to worsen to 2.2% of GDP this year and 2.5% in 2020, contrary to rules dictating it should improve.

France, which has a debt close to 100% of output, is also spending more this year and is expected to raise its headline budget deficit to 3.1% of GDP, the Commission estimates, above the EU's 3.0% ceiling. The gap would shrink to 2.2% next year and remain at that level in 2021, the Commission said. The debt is also projected to grow this year and 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoopgate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Government sources said that WhatsApp has written expressi...

SC comes to rescue of DJ operators in UP, stays effect of blanket ban order of HC

Coming to the rescue of Disk Jockeys who make their living by performing at marriage and birthday parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has stayed the blanket ban imposed on their operations by the Allahabad High Court. Ahead of the u...

ASI to use waste water from RO treatment to replenish water table around Taj Mahal

The ASI has begun doing its bit to replenish groundwater around Taj Mahal, diverting waste water discharged during the RO treatment to a stepwell built during the Mughal period. Of the 40,000 litres of waste water generated within the Taj M...

LS nod to chit fund bill

A bill to raise the monetary limits for chit funds and higher commission for foreman was approved by Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 also introduces words such as fraternity fund, rotating savings and credit ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019