Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it completely rejected Washington's statement on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, state news agency SPA reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday abandoned the position held by the United States for four decades that the settlements were "inconsistent with international law".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
