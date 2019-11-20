International Development News
Police get more time to file probe report over Owaisi's remarks

  Updated: 20-11-2019 21:49 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 21:49 IST
A court here on Wednesday granted 24 more days to the city police for submitting its probe report on a private complaint filed against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. Judicial Magistrate A K Gupta directed that the report be filed by December 13.

On November 11, the magistrate had asked the police to submit the report by Wednesday (November 20). However, the court granted more time to the police, which said it was yet to record the complainant's statements.

The complainant, lawyer Sunil Verma, has sought that Owaisi be prosecuted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and the relevant provisions of the IT Act. The magistrate had ordered the Juni Indore police station to inquire into the complaint against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and submit a report by November 20.

Verma has alleged that Owaisi insulted the apex court by making "objectionable" comments on the verdict and also tried to hurt religious sentiments. "Owaisi, who is a Lok Sabha MP and a barrister, should have practised restraint while commenting on the apex court's decision. But he made inflammatory statements about the verdict," he has alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

